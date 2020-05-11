In response to Ms. Robin Powell's vitriolic open letter to Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips, I'd like to offer a counterpoint regarding the broader ramifications of walling off the Peninsula from "out of townees," as Ms. Powell describes us.
This interloper family has enjoyed the Ocean Park cabin my great-great-grandfather built for $100 worth of lumber since 1899. For 121 years we've paid property taxes to Pacific County, and continue to today across the half dozen cabins our extended family owns on the Peninsula. Given Ms. Powell's desired lockout policies will deprive us of the use of those properties, thereby reducing their value, I would like to respectfully request a tax reimbursement. Presumably, those who place a value on keeping us out will gladly pay higher taxes in turn, to ease pressure on the county's finances, which rely on second homes as a critical tax base.
Then of course, there's the North Beach Water bill for which I pay $40 a month base rate whether or not I use a single drop. Now, that's my choice of course, and happy to do it. But, if you take that choice away from me, Ms. Powell, by keeping me out, well then surely you'll be willing to pay for my water bill too.
Now, I suppose your policy works both ways, right? If I can't come to Ocean Park, surely you won't be coming to Portland. Hopefully you don't need specialized treatment or a complex surgery that only a major metropolitan medical center like OHSU could provide. At least you have Ocean Beach Hospital to fall back on. If it survives the pandemic, that is. Of course, as you know, OBH's budget relies in no small part on high value emergency walk-ins and lucrative insurance reimbursements associated with all us yahoo "out-of-townees" burning our hands on fireworks, cutting our toes off clamming, and of course — breaking our ankles stumbling out of Doc's (that first step is a doozy). But surely you have a plan to keep OBH solvent despite a sharp drop in intakes and revenue, right Ms. Powell? How about the museums, the churches, local businesses, even the Observer itself — what's your plan to replace the "out of townee" revenue they are losing?
Many of the Peninsula's full-time residents come and go. We've put up with some smaller-minded cranks for over a hundred years. Close the beach to driving, they say. Shoot, that's where I learned to drive, my kids, too. Cancel the fireworks! they bellow. Keep the clamming on weekdays only! They want the Peninsula all to themselves. Who can blame them — it's our little slice of heaven.
Thankfully there's a silent majority of long-time residents with enough common sense, like Mayor Phillips, to understand that Pacific County needs an economy. And they dare to believe that full-time residents, second-home owners, and tourists can all coexist, happily, as we have for a century and a half. They understand that just like the virus, an over-reaching lockdown can take a very human toll: poverty, hunger, missed diagnoses, untreated chronic conditions, suicides, domestic abuse, drug addiction, even loneliness (a killer among the elderly).
But some of us have hope. We can stay healthy, flatten the curve and reopen the economy if we all take sensible precautions, ensure businesses follow recommended protocols, and welcome back visitors trusting that they will be responsible partners in this shared experience.
Common-sense leaders like Mayor Phillips know that without an economy, our little slice of heaven can quickly go to hell. If the economic shutdown lasts much longer, be prepared for a new epidemic wave, Ms. Powell — the unemployment driven meth and crime wave. Hope you have an alarm.
So enjoy your opinion, Ms. Powell, you're entitled to it. But we'll dare to keep coming to the beach, whenever we want, now and for another six generations more, thank you very much. We'll keep supporting this economy, creating jobs, keeping your taxes lower, your water bills more manageable, your hospital open, and generally subsidizing your cost of living and lifestyle. You're welcome.
KENT CRAFORD
Portland/Ocean Park
