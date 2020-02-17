I've decided that due to the political conditions that exist in the United States at the moment, I am seriously considering leaving the country — but I will leave the door open to a possible return at some future date depending on the situation.
Right now my problem is, where should I go? I could take the easiest choice and just cross the border to Canada but my experience with Canadians is that they are too damn nice and I couldn't handle that. Mexico is out because I don't care much for Mexican food and if I do decide to return, I'm too old to climb over that wall. Of course, Britain is out because of the language barrier — they speak British and I can only speak American. I am giving serious consideration to some tropical island nation in the South Pacific but if global warming is actually occurring, despite all of the alternate facts, most of the islands in the Pacific will be totally under water in a few years and the only thing that will still be sticking out of the sea will be the tops of their volcanoes. So you can see my dilemma.
At this point my only hope is that our beloved leader speeds up his transition from being an elected president to "president for life" and has the ability to pass on the crown — oops, sorry — I mean the office of president to either one of his sons Moe or Curly — once again I'm sorry — I meant Don Jr. or Eric. I'm sure this will happen as soon as our dear leader gets rid of that pesky rule about having a president serve only two terms and I'm positive that will happen sooner rather than later, with a little help from his Best Friend Forever Vlad Putin. In the meantime, all one can do is hope.
LES GERNERT
Ocean Park
