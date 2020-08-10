I might be a simple contractor out here in the southwest corner of Washington state, but who thought it was a great idea to first repaint the crosswalks, then chip seal over it, then paint them again in Long Beach?
It's this kind of "logic" that ticks me off when I write a check to the Washington State Department of Revenue for sales tax.
Waiting for a good answer.
ROB WALTEMATE
Long Beach
