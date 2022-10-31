I currently live on a lake, in Ocean Park, that has tested for blue-green algae. I have had throat irritation, allergic reactions, and breathing difficulties over the last few months. This is beyond my normal health considerations. I have persistent coughing due to these reactions. Yes, I have tested several times for covid and all have been negative.
Is there anyone else on the peninsula who has had similar situations or hard-to-explain illnesses over the last few months? This could include any of those mentioned above, but liver concerns are also on the list of possible problems caused by blue-green algae, I know I’m not the only one who lives on a waterway that may, or does, have a blue-green algae problem.
At least one doctor on the peninsula has shown concern for those living on or near these bodies of water, and I have become even more concerned about our communities health.
Please contact me at, ccarteen@gmail.com if you or your doctor have had any concerns about your health in the past few months and you are living on or near a body of water that has or is suspected of having blue-green algae. If this is a community-wide situation, we all need to talk with each other and help our doctors and local health department correct these situations. Our health needs to be protected.
Also, if you have children, pets, or wild animals in your area that have gotten sick or died, certain types of blue-green algae, if ingested, could be the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.