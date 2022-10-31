I currently live on a lake, in Ocean Park, that has tested for blue-green algae. I have had throat irritation, allergic reactions, and breathing difficulties over the last few months. This is beyond my normal health considerations. I have persistent coughing due to these reactions. Yes, I have tested several times for covid and all have been negative.

Is there anyone else on the peninsula who has had similar situations or hard-to-explain illnesses over the last few months? This could include any of those mentioned above, but liver concerns are also on the list of possible problems caused by blue-green algae, I know I’m not the only one who lives on a waterway that may, or does, have a blue-green algae problem.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.