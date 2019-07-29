I would like to thank the editor for publishing my letter to Sheriff Souvenir. The sheriff responded to my email from May soon after reading the editorial, the morning it was published to be exact. I didn't think of it as a "letter of last resort" but you were correct, it was. We'll see if anything changes, thank you again!
LAURA BOHLMANN
Klipsan
