Nice to see the community support that makes possible such acts of charity as the new Free Pantry in Ilwaco.
I take issue however, with the statement that “The covid-19 pandemic has shut down many employers, or forced them to curtail operations.” The pandemic has done none of those things, but Jay Inslee and state regulators certainly have
And for what? Did it really protect us from covid catastrophe? Or might it be true that multiple studies have found lack of evidence that lockdowns had any meaningful impact on covid deaths? Using "COVID-19 Mobility Reports & Our World in Data," from 87 regions worldwide, published in Scientific Reports, they found that in 98% of the comparisons, there was “no evidence that the number of deaths/million is reduced by staying at home.”
So by all means stay safe, practice good hygiene, and promote more acts of charity and kindness, but don’t believe for a minute that all the pain, mental and economic devastation caused by the state-imposed shutdowns were and continue to be necessary. We know better now; do they?
JOE DAVIS
Long Beach
