Someone seems to have forgotten her history. "Love it or leave it" was the mantra of the conservatives in the 1960s and early '70s, and strangely enough those voicing opinions in opposition to an illegal war and government corruption turned out to be right!
Mr. Brake expresses opinions and doesn’t suggest that people opposing his leave the country. He expresses tolerance even for people who hold different views. So who is the true American?
CHARLOTTE PALIANI
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.