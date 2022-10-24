With the upcoming election, I wanted to take a minute to share my experience of working with the current administration of the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. In May 2019, I was hired by PCSO. I was excited to have such a great opportunity to continue to work with PCSO and with Sheriff Souvenir. I had previously worked with him when I was a 911 dispatcher. We had a great working relationship and I was excited to continue to work with him. However, my excitement quickly faded.

Sheriff Souvenir had negligently hired his brother-in-law, Matt Padgett, even after he promised the citizens of Pacific County during his last campaign that he would not hire Matt if elected. He in fact promptly appointed him into a position of leadership, even after he had a history of harassment in the workplace towards women, and was well aware of his behavior.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.