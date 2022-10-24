My observation of the current race for Pacific County sheriff has reached a point that I feel the need to clarify some points. Elections are contentious by nature, but the ones that merely throw political spaghetti at the wall are counterproductive and tend to cover up for lack of a core message.

There are two main responsibilities of an elected official. One is to set the tone of an office among the staff and to the public and make decisions on the best way to run it. The other main responsibility is to do the very best job you can to live within the budget you are given to conduct the services you are tasked with carrying out and advocate for more resources to do so, when necessary.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.