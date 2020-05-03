An open letter to Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips:
I know the mayor's job is to keep peace in our community. I want to know — along with many, many people — what gave you the right to tell us we should encompass balance with second-home ownership? How about a lesson in leadership? How dare you take that upon yourself with that chosen attitude.
We are mandated by law to follow Gov. Jay Inslee's order to "stay home and stay healthy." That there is a penalty of a fine and or 90 days in jail, as posted in our Chinook Observer for all of us to be aware of. It is not up to you to pick and choose what part of the law you want us to live by. Who cares who owns second homes and or RVs on the Peninsula? "Stay at home" means exactly that. We have all worked hard at staying healthy and following orders. That includes you. What gives you the right to tell us we should have compassion for those others I have mentioned?
Wouldn't we all be so happy to get out of town for a break? Yes. But clearly we realize we could jeopardize other people. I guess all those second homeowners you know so well are all healthy and secure. What dream world do you live in? How dare you announce breaking the law would be such balance. Where have you been in all of this, anyway? You have created civil unrest on this Peninsula. People are outraged because of you. This is how you govern as a mayor? Or is take the paycheck and cash it how you roll?
My approach is to send your announcement in the paper and my letter to Gov. Inslee just for him see what type of mayor Long Beach has now and in a time of crisis. It will get much more attention there. What is it? You want it to be OK for your out of townees to come and play? Too bad. You are a foolish person and an insult to the rest. Get real or get out.
ROBIN POWELL
Ocean Park
P.S. Decided to forward to our Chinook Observer after all....
