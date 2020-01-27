I want to thank the Andrew family for decade of selfless service to the Loyalty Days Parade. They have kept this parade alive and well for our entire peninsula to enjoy and we are grateful for their service. Events such as the Loyalty Day Parade are what make our community special and unique. For those who don’t know, our parade has occurred every year since 1945! There is no other Loyalty Day parade in the United States that can claim that honor!
While Bob and Judi Andrew are stepping back, there is a new group of community members that have met with the Loyalty Day Foundation members to express our desire to continue the work and responsibility that comes with it. This is a community event and it takes "many hands to make light work," so if you would like to attend a meeting and be on a committee or be in the parade, please send us an email to loyaltydayslbwa@gmail.com or like us on our Facebook page: Loyalty Days Long Beach WA.
We look forward to the 70th Anniversary Loyalty Days Parade on May 3, 2020.
CURT and TINA ELM
KARLA JENSEN and BILL DERION
Long Beach
