In the 1970s, my undergraduate in-state tuition and fees at the University of Delaware, a large public research university comparable to Washington State University (WSU), were about $280 per semester. At that time, the minimum wage was $2.00 per hour.

In 1973, the gross pay from 140 hours of any job would pay for a semester’s tuition and fees!

