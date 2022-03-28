As local business owners, we encourage a “yes” vote for the OBSD bond. School districts need to graduate students who will successfully compete in today’s market. Fixing the school buildings can improve both health and student learning while also creating jobs.
We’re overdue for major investment in our schools. There is an urgent need for repair and upgrades. Modern heating,ventilation, and cooling systems as well as configurable classroom spaces are important to the physical and mental health of our students which in turn creates a better environment for learning.
The economic benefits of these proposed construction projects will be significant — jobs, local materials purchases, sales tax receipts, lodging and dining revenues — coming directly to Ilwaco and Pacific County. The Pacific County share (1.6%) of state sales taxes generated from materials and services purchases under this construction activity will easily top $1 million. The multiplier effect of the total bond spending (additional indirect new jobs and revenues from lodging, dining, and materials purchases) is even more impactful.
A community’s educational system helps determine the quality of it’s future community leaders, potential business owners and labor force and therefore the health of its economy.
