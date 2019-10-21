A couple of weeks back the Observer had a nice article about the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula and an appeal for financial support.
The Boys and Girls Club provides a great service to the children of the community with before and after school activities and care.
From my viewpoint there are significant numbers of full time and part time folks who have the wherewithal to make this club hum and be solvent.
So, you folks with the big homes and some money in the bank, under the mattress or in a rusty coffee can in the backyard, pony up.
Now if for some reason you have heartburn over the Boys and Girls Club there is the hospital foundation, library, food banks and museums.
I notice there are four banks on the Peninsula so there has to be some money sloshing around for these needed and good causes.
ROBERT PARK
Long Beach
