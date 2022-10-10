In November’s election, the two candidates for U.S. representative to Congress from Southwest Washington present voters with an absolutely clear choice. Superficially, they may actually seem similar. Both are relatively young, attractive, and have a compelling personal story. But look just below the surface, and we immediately see powerful, critical differences.
I find Mr. Kent’s ideas deeply alarming. But I realize I probably won’t be able to change minds by saying, No, the election was not stolen; look at the overwhelming volume of facts. No, covid is not a hoax; more than 1 million have perished. No, our rights as American citizens in a democratic republic do not come from God.
Instead, I look to the things about Marie Perez that tell me she is so right for Pacific County.
She would be right at home on the peninsula. She and her husband live in a small rural home that they built themselves, they get their water from a well, and they wrestle every day with the challenges of owning a small business (an auto repair shop) while raising their young son. Quality day care is expensive, as most parents already know, and that’s why the baby goes to work every day with Mom and Dad, with his special ear protectors in place.
I admire all that more than I can say, but for me there is one consideration that tops all others. Mr. Kent wants a complete nationwide ban on abortions, with no exceptions. None. Not rape, not incest, not risk to the mother’s health or even her life. Marie fiercely defends a woman’s right to make those wrenching decisions for herself, with guidance from her family, her doctor, and her god — not her government.
As Marie herself says, Anyone old enough to remember the brutal days of illegal abortions knows that we can’t go back. Well, I am old enough to remember. And I know that passing laws against abortions will not stop them, it will only make them secret and horrifically dangerous. We can’t go back to those days. For the sake of all our daughters, we just cannot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.