Living in Surfside is getting to be quite a challenge these past few years! We received a letter on July 30, 2021, from Surfside compliance officer indicating that a tree in front of our house was over the 16-foot limit for trees in our area. We had 21 days to comply to this notice or face further action!
We knew that the tree so named was on county right of way property, not ours. We didn’t respond in writing, but someone informed the HOA that said tree wasn’t ours.
On Sept. 23, 2021, we received an email informing us that he was closing the case as it was unenforceable and also told us the county would most likely cut the whole tree down rather than just trim it.
May 4, 2022, a county crew of seven plus four vehicles came to trim our tree! They were more than courteous and were just doing what they were told to do. The tree was topped as per requested by our compliance officer. The county has no tree height requirements so this work was done by the county to adhere to Surfside covenants, not the county ordinances.
This was a deliberate act by the compliance officer to “show” us that we will follow the Surfside covenants! Personally we do not appreciate limited county funds being spent just to satisfy a ridiculous covenant in our case. The county got caught in the middle of a personal vendetta and hopefully with the conversations we had with county officials this will not become the normal practice. There are way more important places to spend our tax money than here in Surfside just for a few members’ view.
In my opinion the county need not be involved in this HOA's covenants when they do not align with the county ordinances. We all need to watch our budgets during this troubling time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.