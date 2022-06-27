Integrity is built on the truth. While I respect the fact that everyone has the right to hold and voice their own opinion, I do not, however, respect people who deliberately lie and propagate discord in order to win and get their own narcissistic way.
Some “Surfside United” individuals don't “tell the truth and nothing but the truth.” They continued to spread lies via social media. But a judge saw through them and threw out the case that they brought against the Surfside HOA compliance officer. Since Surfside United lost in the court of law, they submitted more of their lies via “letters to the editor” in hopes of winning in the court of public opinion.
Another deceitful tactic is to deflect their own behavior and beliefs onto blameless individuals who are not Surfside United members. Betsey Nelson (who claims that she rather than Patrick Johansen formed the group) did so in the “Discover the truth for yourselves” appeal of her letter (June 15, 2022) when she claimed that Surfside United members have been the ones “harassed and bullied.”
The truth is that the Surfside United Board of Trustees members voted as a block to abolish the “Code of Civility.” Surfside HOA Business Office staff had to get restraining orders because of ongoing abuse. Two staff members eventually resigned due to the stress and volatility of the situation.
Mr. Steven Wallace’s letter (May 25, 2022) tried the same deflection tactic: “You are about to be given propaganda” when referring to letters written by individuals who are not Surfside United members.
Mr. Steve Cox’s letter (April 13, 2022) failed to mention that Surfside United Trustee Rhonda Christoph is not a candidate for re-election. Did Surfside United convince her to not run again so as to improve the image of their other candidates?
As of late, the other Surfside United trustees have modified their behavior. Is that because a Pacific County sheriff's deputy had to be present for some meetings because of the volatility of certain Surfside United members? Or do they want to appear less aggressive so as to improve the odds of all their candidates getting elected again in July 2022?
Surfside United trustee members voted as a block to prevent the membership from voting on the following key issues at the Annual HOA members meeting on July 9: AD-Hoc Proposals – the tree variance; the Surfside Vegetation Management Plan; the view covenant change proposal.
And yet Betsey Nelson claims that non-Surfside United members are the ones who are “interfering with the will of the members.” Apparently, Surfside United is afraid that the votes would not go their way if these issues were presented to the entire membership!
Surfside United trustees voted to not protect “our expensive water system testing equipment by defeating a small asphalt project to reduce dust around the equipment.” Apparently, these trustees have no common sense. In the long run, their negative vote will cause problems to develop and higher maintenance costs. As the old adage goes “an ounce of prevention…”
Surfside United candidates Sally Brown and Rick Dunbar did not attend the candidate forum after the board meeting because they stated they were ill. It is unfortunate that they could not attend the Zoom meeting to answer membership questions.
I am writing on behalf of the “greater good” for all Surfside HOA members. Please vote for “Surfside Preservation”-endorsed candidates (pro-HOA) on July 9!
ROSE EHRET
Ocean Park
