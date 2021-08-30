I read the column by Cate Gable in this weeks’ paper. Her last three paragraphs were “Surfside’s tree trouble.” I have trouble with her article. She states, “I heard from a friend that there was an unruly (she even said “ugly”) meeting…" and she goes on.
Her facts are based on something she heard from a friend. This segment of her article is very one-sided and I think that maybe she should get facts next time before she writes an article about Surfside.
We are a homeowners association with covenants. Every buyer here has to sign a disclosure regarding the covenants when purchasing. Yes, there is a Tree Height Limit here and there are some people who are not compliant with that covenant. There are beautiful examples here in Surfside of how trees can be maintained and kept in compliance. With that said, the SHOA Board approved an Ad Hoc Committee to take a look at all things related to our Surfside environment: drainage, trees, fire hazard, tree and weed management, riparian zone protection, etc. The committee will be comprised of state, county and local members. I believe we will continue to make Surfside a beautiful and peaceful place to live.
I guess the gist of my point is that Surfside has some very complex issues and for a columnist to receive and publish information from only one person with only one point of view is not fair to the rest of the citizens of Surfside.
