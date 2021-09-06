There were a couple of letters in last week's Observer that kind of tickled me. One was from a lady who lives on the west side of J place and the other was from the business manager for the Surfside Homeowners Association (SHOA). Both letters were about the same subject — the tree-height covenant.
The lady on J Place wrote about topping trees that exceeded the allowable height as determined by SHOA. This would apply to most properties from the west side of I Street to the ocean. If you should drive around these neighborhoods, you will see trees that resemble tall shrubs rather than trees. We used to live on the east side of I Street, just south of 335th Street. We were allowed to build our house up to 28 feet high because our property butted up against the steep embankment that led up to J Place, so we had a partial ocean view.
It is my opinion that when the charter establishing SHOA was first drawn up, most of the people doing the work lived on J Place. Why else would the subject of tree height be so important to them? The area on J Place behind our house that ran from just north of 335th going south about seven blocks is prime property for ocean viewing but not much use for anything else. On the east side of the street, you can build your house as tall as you like but there is no backyard. The same is true on the west side of the street. Our neighbor behind us had a yard of about six feet then a sheer drop to the property below.
Our next door neighbor, Tom, decided to do his duty as a member of SHOA and volunteer. This was almost 20 years ago. He was assigned to help enforce the tree-height covenant and some of the people on J Place almost drove him crazy. They would point to trees off in the distance toward the ocean that they thought exceeded the prescribed height limit and expected him to locate the exact point where these trees were and determine if they did exceed the height limitations. Needless to say, Tom did not stay as a tree detective for very long.
