First of all, I am praying for all the contentious individuals who formed the “Surfside United” group for the sole purpose of dissolving the Surfside Homeowners Association (HOA) and in the process are disrupting the peace and security of this pleasant community of over 2,000 members who chose to live here because of the HOA benefits.
The “Surfside United” organizers purchased the mailing addresses of all the HOA members (full and part-time residents) and mailed out postcards to all of the members before the July 2021 election of the Board of Trustees. It was a false promotion of their candidates, as it stated “We are ready to listen and serve you!” (the HOA community). However, after their election, that statement proved false as they have since revealed (through their words and actions) that their true intention is to destroy the HOA piece-by-piece until they dissolve it.
The balance of the current Board of Trustees is 5 to 4 in favor of the “Surfside United” protagonists. Those “Surfside United” trustees — Ronda Christoph, John Curran, Cori Harms, Larry Raymer and Tom Rogers — are working on eliminating all the covenants (CC&Rs) that protect the rights of all members; selling the water department to North Beach Water; removing the president of the board (Ric Minich, who has volunteered his time working on behalf of all members with their best interest at heart); firing all water department and business office staff; firing the attorney that represents the HOA, etc.
The individuals who formed “Surfside United” are new residents who are just plain rude and disruptive to our community not only in person but especially on social media — so, of course, they voted to repeal the “Code of Civility” as they do not want to be held accountable for their behavior.
There are dire consequences if everyone remains uninvolved and ignoring what is happening. Dismantling every aspect of the HOA will come at a high cost to all members: (1) Our cost-of-living will be increased if we lose our water department, as North Beach Water bills are substantially higher. (2) We will have no compactor site and so will have to individually contract with a sanitation company to pick up our garbage and recycling. (3) There will be no business office staff to service the needs of members (notary, WiFi, photocopies, construction concerns, neighbor disputes, code enforcement, etc.). (4) The various committees and volunteers that organize programs and events to serve Surfside will no longer exist. (5) We will no longer have the Weekender newsletter to keep us informed of latest happenings. And etc., etc., etc.…
I do not have close access to the beach or views of the ocean, as I live on the east side of Surfside. “Surfside United” are attempting to create a hardship for myself and others who are disabled senior citizens and live on a fixed Social Security income. We currently pay annual dues and assessments that cover all the costs and benefits of the HOA (water; garbage; maintenance of buildings, water system and waterways; staff salaries; office equipment and supplies; printing and postage; insurance; attorney fees; and so on).
Members of Surfside HOA, it is time we all wake up as to what is happening behind the scenes and behind our backs. We need: (1) candidates (who when vetted prove to be pro-HOA) to run for the Surfside HOA Board of Trustees and (2) for all members to vote on the July 2022 ballot to oust the “Surfside United” trustees.
We members who intentionally moved to Surfside for the benefits the HOA offers continue to ask these disgruntled “Surfside United” people why they moved here in the first place if they didn’t want to live in an HOA? And why are they ruining it for everyone else?
I am writing on behalf of the “greater good” for all Surfside HOA members.
ROSE EHRET
Ocean Park
