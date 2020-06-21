I have known PUD Commissioner Mike Swanson for over 30 years and am proud to call him my friend. I know he is embarrassed and deeply remorseful about his inappropriate behavior in that incident five years ago. But — in what seems rare these days — he has admitted to it and apologized for it. Characterizing him as a "good old boy" is utterly ridiculous.
Mike is a true pillar of our community and the most generous person I know. As a commissioner, he has always looked out for the ratepayers (stopping the multi-million Tokeland expansion, for example) while still keeping good relations with management and employees. As a person, he is friendly and kind to all he meets. His loving and supportive family and his countless friends are a true testament to the man he really is.
DAVID LEELAND
Naselle
