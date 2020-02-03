I’ve recently undergone successful radiation treatment for prostate and lung cancer.
Thanks to local and Astoria doctors like Albert Fabiano, David Leibel, Pehr Hartvigson, Amrita Desai and others, I can now look forward to “natural causes.”
I advise Observer readers to monitor their health more closely and take necessary steps to prevent cancer afflictions like I’ve undergone.
The staff and facilities at Astoria provide excellent treatment options.
I especially valued that new $3 million radiation machine at the Knight Cancer Care Center that eliminated malignant cancer nodules.
Do value your health more and take those important steps to provide a longer life and better quality of life.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.