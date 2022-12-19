This holiday season, the Pacific Community Foundation is working with 30 local nonprofits to support and invest in our local community. Our “Fall Grant Catalog” is open for business and to date, four of the grant requests are fully funded! What a wonderful start to a great giving opportunity!

You might ask what a “Grant Catalog” is. It's a directory of giving opportunities in our community. Thirty grant requests are now published on the PCF website — spccf.org — and are available for everyone to see, read about, and donate to, in one location.

