This holiday season, the Pacific Community Foundation is working with 30 local nonprofits to support and invest in our local community. Our “Fall Grant Catalog” is open for business and to date, four of the grant requests are fully funded! What a wonderful start to a great giving opportunity!
You might ask what a “Grant Catalog” is. It's a directory of giving opportunities in our community. Thirty grant requests are now published on the PCF website — spccf.org — and are available for everyone to see, read about, and donate to, in one location.
The smallest grant request was for $300 and the largest is for $10,000. Requests include funding for tools, safety improvements, rebuilding, repairs, as well as program support. Requests cover the range of organizations in the county.
Animal welfare is big — we have requests for support for both animal shelters in the county, south and north. The new wildlife care center, established because Oregon closed its borders to wildlife and birds from out of state, is also included.
Perhaps the most “creative” request is from Peace of Mind Pacific County, who requested funding to bring a walk-in inflated model of the brain to town for its annual walk. That’s pretty cool!
As of this writing, 18% of the total requested funding has been donated, with four organizations receiving full funding. Those organizations are PAPA Theater, Thurston County Volunteer Legal Services (for work in Pacific County), South Pacific County Humane Society, and the Northwest Carriage Museum.
If there is a theme this season it about getting work: updating, rebuilding and renewing. Please take time to look at the catalog and donate to your personal favorites,, or to all, through “Give to All.” The catalog is open through Dec. 31 — take a moment and give!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.