Once again PAPA has presented the Peninsula with a treat. This year’s cast and crew of the Mary Poppins performance have given us ideas to reclaim our imagination. Every year when we attend PAPA productions we ask “how can they ever top this?” and then we go back the next year and are amazed yet again. A spoonful of sugar really does help the medicine go down.
RIP to PAPA actor Timothy Pior — you are missed by so many.
CHRYSTELL DEAN
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.