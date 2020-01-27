Those of us who prefer truth and the consequence it provides have been living through difficult times the past few years. We have been bombarded with alternative facts, alternate realities and outright lies all in a calculated attempt to muddy the truth.
Trump and his minions know that if they distort the truth often and with intent, they can influence a percentage of the American public and build frustration and antipathy in others. Their gaslighting campaign has been extensive and unrelenting. One lie after another is told with both impunity and a total lack of respect for the American people and our Constitution.
So, why do so many people support a man that lies to them repeatedly? Because they don't know he is lying to them. They do not have the ability to recognize a lie because they don't know what the truth is.
This phenomena is called the Dunning-Kruger effect. It explains that “the problem isn’t just that they are misinformed; it’s that they are completely unaware that they are misinformed. This creates a double burden. Essentially, they’re not smart enough to realize they’re dumb."
When an ill informed comes before us and claims for example that Obama never created 150,000 jobs per month while at the same time claiming that Trump has averaged 200,000 jobs for 18 consecutive months it is likely he actually believes that, even though it is easily proven false.
The truth is, in the first 31 months of Trump's presidency there were 5.435 million jobs created or an average of 172,000 per month, well short of our ill-informed person's claim. During Obama's last 31 months in office 6.838 million jobs were created, 1.493 million more than Trump and a monthly average of 221,000. These numbers are easily verified by those who try.
I could go on to debunk the rest of the false claims made by our misinformed friend but an arbitrary word limit placed on so called intransigent national issues prevents me from doing so. This policy seems meant to insure intransigent issues remain so by not allowing sufficient space to set the record straight. Instead of a limit on words it seems to me the limit should be on false and misleading claims that this paper so readily publishes without remark.
SCOT CALHOUN
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.