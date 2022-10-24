From news reports, if trustworthy, the latest Gallup Poll shows trust of news sources to be at historic lows. Plenty of reason for this since our "news" consists of whatever the news source decides to report. Apparently a majority of journalists self report that they don't even believe both sides of an issue deserve equal coverage. No surprise there.

Your article of June 29, 2022, purporting to be news, while mostly just taking a good whack at the local drug task force for their "step back on transparency," might be better placed on your opinion page.

