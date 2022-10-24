From news reports, if trustworthy, the latest Gallup Poll shows trust of news sources to be at historic lows. Plenty of reason for this since our "news" consists of whatever the news source decides to report. Apparently a majority of journalists self report that they don't even believe both sides of an issue deserve equal coverage. No surprise there.
Your article of June 29, 2022, purporting to be news, while mostly just taking a good whack at the local drug task force for their "step back on transparency," might be better placed on your opinion page.
Past similar sensationalized articles I have read in your paper were far, far too detailed. I have no interest in knowing exacting, detailed, specific minutiae about confidential informants and cases still under ongoing investigation. The numbers of pills seized, colors and stampings, exact time of day, the weather, none of this serves any news purpose. Probable cause affidavits are not intended to present "all of the known" facts of a case as your article states. In the case of affidavits for search warrants, they are merely a means of gathering further evidence and information. I have no doubt certain defense attorneys, as well as some in the media, might desire more and as much information as soon as possible. There is a time and place for all of this through records requests, discovery, and other means of proper information gathering.
I applaud the local drug task for thinking through their activities. I see nothing nothing sinister here, just some good police work. These officers and helpful citizens are doing the job that the majority of taxpayers desire. A lack of instantly available minutiae also allows the police to continue to use, and protect, their helpful and sometimes fearful good citizens. Less is more. A little paranoia out there amongst the criminal element is fine with this taxpayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.