A couple of quick points about two items in the Feb. 12 Chinook Observer:
I thoroughly enjoyed Leisa Jennings’ wonderful article about Forrie and Dixie Smith and the Blue Top in South Bend. I spent the first 10 years of my youth just a good five-minute jog from our house to what I strongly recall was called just the Blue Top. I remember running up there before I had even started school in 1947-48 with $2 in my hand to buy my mom a whole carton of unfiltered Camels. From then on, for the next four years, I was there nearly every day at least once. My favorite memories are his milkshakes and that I could read the comics for free, as long as I had clean hands and didn’t mess them up. I can’t really recall that Forrie was even married then. It seems to me it was years and years after I moved to Willapa that I discovered that "Confectionery" was added.
Having been a "water quality scientist" for most of my career, I can hardly believe a few percentage points exceedance of the drinking water standard for total trihalomethanes was worthy of a front page story, especially when it is so well documented that these simply originate due the necessary, and standard, practice of employing chlorination to purify the water. As stated later, the Washington State Department of Health has given the City of Long Beach until November 2023 to rectify this "problem." Hardly a crisis to get folks worked up over.
MICHAEL J. SPENCER
Raymond
