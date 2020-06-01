As board president of the Pacific County Tourism Bureau and on behalf of our restaurant members, I’d like to thank our amazing community. For restaurants, your support in purchasing take out and gift certificates has made all the difference. Personally, we would not have made it to this next phase without your generous support.
The shutdown has been horrible. Although we had some savings in The Depot bank, we had only enough to keep us going for about three months of slow business. When our revenue stopped abruptly on March 15, we went through that savings very quickly.
This came on the heels of having the best January, February and first two weeks in March that we have ever had in 17 years. We had been so lucky to have a national feature in Costco magazine plus regional awards recognition that always increases business. But as in every winter, we had invested in and had just finalized winter maintenance work — putting in new floors and bar stools.
We kept staff on for two weeks as we transitioned to takeout from seated dining. However, without service gratuities, staff were not making enough to stay on so all of them went on unemployment. That left Michael and I to operate all aspects of the restaurant including the takeout service for six weeks.
At our week seven, we received a PPP grant, which allowed us to bring back three of our staff. Now we could offer takeout seven days a week. However, without seated dining, we could not bring back all our staff. We also used the funds to pay the unpaid winter maintenance bills and utilities including electric, water, sewer and propane.
Pacific County being granted a variance to move to Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan is a huge relief. We are allowed to be open at 50%. Even though our takeout sales have grown each of the nine weeks, takeout alone is not enough to sustain us. Opening at 50%, while it will help, won’t be enough to bring back all of our staff to their full income earning level. Staying on unemployment or coming back to less take-home pay becomes a very difficult decision for staff, all of whom depend on their wages and tips to pay their family’s bills.
Most businesses on the peninsula depend on mid-June through mid-October business to get through the winter. If we are not able to get to full service by July, it will be very difficult for our long term success, and we may see many businesses lost to covid-19 later.
We have carefully planned and implemented new procedures to keep staff and our guests safe.
We have been participating in state and local dining sector calls weekly to keep informed on planning for reopening our seated dining. We have reconfigured our dining room and deck to be able to safely seat dining parties of five or fewer six feet apart. We have installed a hand sanitation stand at the entrance to our restaurant, and Adrift Distillers has been kind enough to produce individual hand sanitizers for guests to have at each table. Our hospital administrator’s amazing wife, Jayne, has made face masks for staff with a food theme! And we are continuing our vigilant sanitation procedures, as always, guided by our local county offices.
We will keep the shortened Comfort Take Out Menu for our seated diners until we are able to return to full seating, as smaller seating will require us to continue takeout to stay whole as a business. Staff will be directing people who are coming to pick up takeout to the right of our entrance, while diners arriving for their tables will be directed to the left. We are grateful as our guests have been very respectful of entering and exiting so as not to endanger others. We know we will continue to keep learning how to be very safe.
We have guests saying they want to be the first back. We have guests who do want to know what we are doing to provide a safe environment. We realize some guests will only continue with take out for a while. Balancing these are critical for our future.
We are open for sit-down dining and ready to serve.
NANCY GORSHE
Seaview
