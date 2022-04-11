I strongly support the upcoming bond for the Ocean Beach School District and I strongly urge you to vote yes for this important project. The time is right for us to invest in our schools and create a learning community that best fits the needs of all of our students.
I served on the Facilities Advisory Board and participated in the process that resulted in the decision to propose the bond. This was a difficult task and many different scenarios were studied as to how to create a school district that provides the best learning environment while also providing the safest. I believe this bond does just that and here are some reasons why:
Financial: Interest rates are low. One campus with three schools saves costs to the district.
Educational: Collaboration among staff. Consolidation of resources and services. Consistent curriculum for all elementary students.
Safety: Better prepared for possible seismic and tsunami events. Healthier environment in classrooms with updated systems. All students in one common area.
I served on the OBSD Board of Directors for eight years. During that time, the board was continually looking for ways to improve the district and the learning experiences of our students. All of that work has led us up to where we are now with a strong plan for our district. Please show your support and vote yes on April 26.
