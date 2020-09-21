It is no secret that the United States has been very politically divided for the last few years. With covid-19, the protests happening across the country, and the current climate crisis, it seems as though this election is a matter of life or death, and we have a power-hungry president who is more concerned about winning his re-election than fixing our nation’s current problems.
Donald Trump has an obsession with power and has, on several occasions, made comments about holding the presidential position for more than two terms. In March 2018, Trump praised Chinese president Xi Jinping for abolishing the presidential term limits and goes so far as to say “Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday.” More recently, on Sept. 12, Trump claimed that he will win a second term, and “after that, we’ll negotiate” since “we are probably entitled to another four after that.” Trump’s mentions of a capless presidency in the U.S. are shockingly similar to the recent constitutional reform called upon by Russian president Vladimir Putin.
In July 2020, a constitutional change was made, controversially, by Putin, including more than 200 alternations to the Russian constitution. Of the changes, one will allow Putin to add two additional six-year terms to the 20 non-consecutive years that he has already been the leader of Russia.
It is well known that Trump has shown admiration for both the Chinese and Russian presidents’ power-hungry leadership styles. I fear that he will push for this type of control in our country as well. With the country as divided as it is under Trump’s leadership, I worry that another four years of Trump will tear this country apart.
As a minor who is ineligible to vote in the 2020 presidential election, I ask that you look past yourself and vote for the good of the country.
LAINE OTTMAN
Ocean Park
