A recent letter characterized our country as "like Nazi Germany" for discouraging open support for ex-President Trump. The very wrongheadedness of this baseless view is the problem!
On Jan. 6, the whole country witnessed a violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol, encouraged by Trump in an aggressive speech in the waning days of his presidency. The building was desecrated by many thousands of his supporters, who said on camera that they were doing this at his behest. Five or more people died as a direct result. The Trumpist core of the Republican Party, in the form of Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley (and more), continue to support the thugs of Jan. 6. There was open cooperation by Capitol police and very likely by National Guard as well.
Trumpism, with all it implies about lying and violence, is not just another opinion anymore. Donald Trump, arguably the worst president in American history, tried to overthrow the elected government and make himself an authoritarian dictator. Yet a poll shows that 75% of all Republicans believe his Big Lie — which has been disproven countless times — that he won November's election, not Biden. Not only is this evidence of mass insanity: it is evidence that one of our two major parties is a shameful travesty of legitimate politics. Those who still support this twice-impeached traitor and liar should hang their heads in shame.
BARRY FRUCHTER
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.