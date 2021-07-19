As someone new to the peninsula, I was disappointed in your article titled, "July 4: Big party, few problems."
As our first 4th of July here, here is what we observed: terrified deer zig-zagging the streets not knowing where to go, locals hunkered down with terrified pets, a post by one woman whose dog ran off after being terrified by the fireworks, a post by a veteran traumatized by fireworks.
My husband went to help clean up trash on the 5th and every square foot of beach had firework trash, multiple small fires quickly put out by alert firefighters, trucks with "F" Biden flags (we counted three in the 15 minutes we were there — at a supposed family friendly event!)
We've heard of three people moving away due to the chaos on the 4th, and we are considering it. The fireworks started days before the 4th and have continued days after.
I think your reporters should do a story on the very real movement to get fireworks banned from the beach. I've yet to meet a single local, including business owners, who want them to continue. In fact, many would like to see a town show with perhaps music and an art fair, something more family friendly. I think you could do quite a story on that. I hope you will consider it.
EVA BAREIS
Ocean Park
