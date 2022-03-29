Math is a process where showing your work, step-by-step, is essential to demonstrating both methodology and accuracy. Math instruction is designed to teach a student how to think as opposed to what to think. Voters beware. Carefully selected statistics are being used and abused to tell voters what to think. Yes, statistics will tell you what you want to hear — if you torture them enough.
The formulation of the school bond proposal, together with the subsequent efforts to sell it, have denied timely public access to the information necessary for voters to make an informed decision. Washington state law:
RCW 42.30.010, Legislative Declaration
“…The people of this state do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies which serve them. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may retain control over the instruments they have created.”
Interest rate
OBSD is representing the taxpayer burden of the bond to be $1.67 per $1,000 assessed value while withholding the likely rate of interest, arguably because it’s too speculative. How then, can they possibly tell us — to the penny — the rate of tax collection? Their representation of tax rate is disingenuous, at best. Repayment of a $96,150,000 bond would require an interest rate below 1/2 of one percent for tax collections at $1.67 per $1,000 assessed value to meet debt obligations. Strike one!
At the March 17 meeting hosted by the Ocean Park Village Club, representatives of the school district acknowledged that their bond counsel has indicated the likely interest rate on the bond will be in the vicinity of 3%. Now we’re getting somewhere. Debt service on a $96,150,000 bond with a 25-year term and at an interest rate of 3.0%, will amortize at $5,521,690 per year. The 2022 assessed value of Ocean Beach School District is $2,445,968,510. The calculation of the rate of tax collection necessary to service the debt isn’t complicated. It’s expressed as the cost per $1,000 assessed value. Just move the decimal of the district’s assessed value three places to the left (making it $2,445,969) and then divide it into the annual debt service of $5,521,690. It calculates to $2.25 per $1,000 assessed value.
Long-term cost
Taxpayers deserve to know how much the bond will cost them. Just multiply your assessed value by $2.25 to find your annual contribution. Here’s an illustration: If your property is on the tax rolls at $300,000, your annual tax will be $675 and your cumulative cost over 25 years will be $16,875. Strike two!
Scrapping good facilities
But wait, there’s more. The construction of a new elementary school is estimated to cost $44 million. If the interest rate is 3.0%, that portion of the debt service will cost more than $19 million over the life of the bond. The projected savings, said to be half a million dollars per year, add to $12.5 million over 25 years. The cumulative “savings” from spending $44 million will be an increased cost to district taxpayers of $6.5 million.
The “savings” get worse because the plan will exacerbate the deficiencies in the district’s maintenance practices while adding considerable facilities operating costs. There were two options considered for the size of the proposed new elementary school. The smaller facility would serve 540 students and the larger version would be sized to accommodate 660 students. These fundamental questions couldn’t be answered by the school district’s representatives:
• How many square feet do we have at Ocean Park School?
• How many square feet do we have at Long Beach School?
• How many square feet will the proposed school have?
• How many square feet are needed on a per student basis?
At the beginning of this school year, Ocean Beach School District had 409 students in grades K-5. In 2026, enrollment in K-5 (as determined by OBSD and submitted to the state) is expected to take a 33% drop to 272 students. This means that projected enrollment in five years will be one-half of the capacity of the smaller elementary school. Inexplicably, the larger building was chosen. There’s no calculation of the cost to taxpayers to scrap two perfectly good elementary schools (that will soon be paid off) in favor of spending $44 million on a building that’s 2.4 times larger than what we will need five years from now. Strike three! You’re out!
Efforts to keep voters in the dark and tell them what to think are unacceptable. This costly bond proposal, wrought with a laundry list of shortcomings, promoted with half-truths, and devoid of any demonstrable educational benefit, has no merit.
Vote no on the Ocean Beach School District Facilities Bond.
TOM DOWNER
Ocean Park
