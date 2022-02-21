I was interested to read on the front page of the Observer that a group of students and parents had decided to stage a protest demonstration at the high school. I am a staunch defender of the First Amendment, always willing to listen to those who feel their views are not being heard, especially those whose views are different to mine. How else to challenge assumptions?
I was pleased to see also, that the school administrators explained how such demonstrations could be properly and respectfully carried out.
We must remember, however, that rights come with responsibilities. Our rights do not allow us to do harm to others. We know we cannot yell “fire” in a crowded space, so we must also acknowledge that we could, just by speaking, spread the “fire” of covid. We cannot know what is in our breath. I would hope that when these student return to classes, they will be willing to engage in discussion and to listen to alternative viewpoints.
Perhaps the conversation could be framed as looking to find ways to protect both rights of students who wish not to be made marginally uncomfortable by wearing masks, and those who, or whose family members, might be put at risk of their lives (dying), or at risk for the rest of their lives (long covid).
This is a stage in our country’s development that preaches entitlement. I would hope the schools might be able to help the students see this as a learning experience, leading them to understand not only their rights, but their duties as members of a social contract with the rest of our world.
These students are our future. Let us hope they choose to be generous, caring and giving, recognizing that we all need each other to survive and prosper. Let us hope that they will decide to be agents of change and understanding.
Surely, we can all agree that that would be a world worth aiming for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.