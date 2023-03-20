It’s been interesting listening-in to County Commissioners meetings regarding fireworks over the last couple years. One of the justifications for keeping fireworks legal here on the peninsula is that shooting off fireworks is a “tradition” and thus should not be banned. Well, a good many traditions have changed through history, quite often when seen as detrimental to humans, animals or environment. One recent example is the ending of the brutal tradition of fox hunting in the United Kingdom, a change applauded by the majority of UK citizens. I think the time to ban fireworks is long overdue.
The detrimental effects of fireworks has been well established by the scientific community. The harmful effects of toxic firework chemicals in the air and debris washed into the water has been written about in numerous scientific papers. Veterinarians prescribe countless tranquilizers for frightened pets and numerous psychologists have written on the effects of the loud booming to PTSD patients. Audubon and other respected wildlife groups report on the damaging effects of fireworks to wild animals, including the abandoning of nesting young.
Having spent time as a wildlife educator with youth, I’ve yet to meet a child who wouldn’t willingly give up something “fun” that causes trauma to animals. Kids are just inherently compassionate. I believe that most children, when told of the trauma that fireworks cause many animals and people, would gladly forgo them. And what a wonderful opportunity for adults to have a conversation around responsibility to others, human and animal, while brainstorming new ways to have fun on Independence Day: go on a camp-out, have a slumber party, organize a neighborhood outdoor movie. As a community, we could also create a new tradition; perhaps a new festival or children’s fair to be held the week of July 4.
I hope the people of our peninsula will take a stand for the good of our pets, wildlife and neighbors traumatized by loud sounds and vote to ban fireworks here. Let’s create new traditions both as families and a community.
