It’s been interesting listening-in to County Commissioners meetings regarding fireworks over the last couple years. One of the justifications for keeping fireworks legal here on the peninsula is that shooting off fireworks is a “tradition” and thus should not be banned. Well, a good many traditions have changed through history, quite often when seen as detrimental to humans, animals or environment. One recent example is the ending of the brutal tradition of fox hunting in the United Kingdom, a change applauded by the majority of UK citizens. I think the time to ban fireworks is long overdue.

The detrimental effects of fireworks has been well established by the scientific community. The harmful effects of toxic firework chemicals in the air and debris washed into the water has been written about in numerous scientific papers. Veterinarians prescribe countless tranquilizers for frightened pets and numerous psychologists have written on the effects of the loud booming to PTSD patients. Audubon and other respected wildlife groups report on the damaging effects of fireworks to wild animals, including the abandoning of nesting young.

