You read that right.
The Beach Barons have been moving forward with organizing this year's car show.
We launched registration on April 1 via the U.S. Postal Service due to major issues with our website. To this date we have received some 60 pre-registrations, which is on target looking back on previous years.
We sincerely apologize for the problems on our website. Although none of us have contacted the "virus," apparently our website was not so lucky.
As president of the Beach Barons Car Club, I want all to know that our club has been here in the past and will continue to be here in the future to put on one of the best car shows in the Pacific Northwest.
We understand what this event means for all of you/us in the community, so if you are asked the question: Is there going to be a Rod Run this year?
The correct answer is: Heck yeah!
Be there!
JOSEPH S. NATOLI
President, Beach Barons Car Club
