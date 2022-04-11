Our community has aging school buildings not built to take coastal weather, but this is nothing new. In the late 60s, winters in the old high school were like this: The school was cold on Mondays, coolish on Tuesdays, comfortable on Wednesdays, and too hot Thursdays and Fridays. I missed windows blowing out in class in a storm, but did dodge buckets under the skylights and trip on swollen floorboards for all four years.
Do students have a better environment today? No.
There are materials failure issues, plumbing problems, window leaks and rot, ventilation and heating issues. It’s time for a deep renewal or good quality new construction. Better energy management is critical. Step away from fuel oil for heating and go for maximum heating and cooling efficiency with in-ground heat pumps. Couple this with durable materials, insulation, properly sourced windows, siding and roofing for this climate. Add photovoltaic panels and battery backups. Hire a project manager to oversee construction, so that the right materials are chosen for the climate, and are installed correctly, that wiring is upsized to reduce line losses, that buildings are designed to be repairable in all aspects: plumbing, wiring, surfaces.
Which brings us to additional considerations: One campus or many?
One campus, properly located, is the most efficient way to manage the school’s several buildings. The savings on operation expenses per year is $500K. My father Clyde Sayce, school board director, knew this in the 1960s. It is still true.
A new campus on high ground is the logical choice. The present Hilltop School is around 70 feet in elevation. There’s a nice rise off Highway 100 west of downtown Ilwaco that is over 100 feet up, and many sites northwest of Ilwaco that are similar. Developers are always interested in hilltop views and lakeside lots in town, so trade for a larger parcel on higher ground for a school campus.
It’s time to step up and help our kids by building a new campus we can all be proud of.
It’s time to look ahead, not backwards, to plan for a future most of us will not live to see, with intensifying atmospheric energy, rising seas, stronger storms, and a new goal worldwide goal of reducing carbon usage to stabilize the climate.
It’s time to get serious about the ever-present threat of subduction zone earthquakes, and place a new school campus in a safer zone. Stop thinking everyone will die. Start planning to survive.
It’s time to support our communities, school and students by voting for the school bond.
KATHLEEN SAYCE
IHS Class of 1970
