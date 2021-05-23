An article on page A12 of the May 19 Chinook Observer has brought to light what I think is an important point.
The five-acre minimum is really a way to force lots to be 10 acres before they can be split, as you can't divide a property that is less than 5 acres, so you really need 10 acres to start with. With property prices per acre like they are, 5 acres is very expensive to add to the cost of a new single-family home, and really puts pressure on the industry such that only entities that have a large amount of capital are able to develop property that is between 5 to 9.9 acres. This means condos, not single-family homes.
Honestly, look at who lives in a condo vs. a single-family home and ask yourself if this is where we want our county to head. Most condos, due to fees, are now vacation rentals, which further puts pressure on the hotel/motel businesses we have established here.
Yet again we see policies that are set for large city's residents push aside what we need as a local community; a place for our children to live in Pacific County. We are pushing our younger generation away, along with their ability to work and fill important jobs here.
Maybe we need to have more incorporated areas where the properties could be removed from the county? Maybe we should have the size of property be less about area and more about the length of any one side of the property. Another idea would be that shoreline properties could have the five-acre minimum, but properties on county roads be allowed to be one acre.
I am certain that we don't need to have a one-rule-fits-all kind of approach, as this is what typically comes out of Olympia. Every area has its own limitations and concerns. To treat every piece of property the same is an antiquated idea.
ROB WALTEMATE
Long Beach
