In last week's letter written by Laura Bohlmann, she addressed the problem with speeders on the Peninsula. I totally agree and want to add my two cents!
I live on the east end of Sid Snyder Drive. When the cars turn off of Sandridge Road onto our street, there is a clear sight to the stoplight on Pacific and Snyder. I guess some of the drivers think that makes it a race track. They hit the gas and sometimes they go by my house at 60-80 mph. The north side of the street is supposed to be a designated horse trail to the beach. It is seldom used as that anymore and that's a good thing. The speeders would kill someone and their horse at the speed they go, unconcerned about the safety of anyone else! We also have little children who use the road for skate boarding and we have a lot of people that walk here. The speeders have taken out fences, signs, lights and even stop signs. They don't care.
A few years ago I appealed to the Sheriff's Office for a traffic control signal. I was told there were other areas that needed it more than our corner. We'll see if that's still their response if someone gets killed! They did provide a trailer for two weeks that did the same thing, and as soon as it was there the speeders slowed down to the limit! As soon as it was removed, they went right back at it and turned up the speed. The Pacific County Commissioners Office turns a deaf ear and blind eye to the problem, even though that's what they're paid for. They say the posted signs with the 35 mph signs are protection enough — what a joke that is!
If anyone would like a good look at some of the speeding and crazy driving, just go east and cruise past 68th Place, onto the street we locals call Doc Hill Road. It was recently chipped and sealed, so one can see all the rubber tracks where they have done wheelies, and laid down the rubber speeding. Horseback riders use that road constantly to go from the red barn to the beach, but they are taking the lives of their mounts and themselves in hand. Why can't something be done to control these speeders? Can't speed bumps be installed or do we locals need to start throwing down nails to flatten their tires?
We need the people we pay to help us stop this problem ASAP. Whee can we get it? Please open up your eyes commissioners, police/sheriffs, Washington State Patrol. Give out those tickets to those speeders; it all goes into our city coffers or whoever benefits from the fines. I'm sure a lot of these are locals who should know better. Slow down and save lives, gas and your rubber tires.
PINKY TRYON
Long Beach
