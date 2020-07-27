Roberta Sesso made a very interesting point about “...the total abuse and exploitation of the beach area.” But she didn't realize it.
The letter concerned the coverage of the July 4 fireworks activities on the Peninsula, and the consensus, based on our attitude here, that what happens here is “normal and acceptable.” She makes a good point, but misses a big one.
Sesso goes on to say “This is not just the fault of 'outsiders.'” It is all of you, with the exception of the First Peoples, the Chinook Indian Nation, who have existed and been excellent caretakers of this region for thousands of years.” She goes on to say “With the exception of the Chinook Indian Nation, I will no longer be spending any money in Washington.”
As a long-time advocate for the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, the protection of wildlife and the natural heritage of our area, I have deep respect for the First Nation and their dedication to the stewardship of nature and rejecting all that threatens it. So I am right in line with Sesso's disgust of what happens here every Independence Day. However...
I am amazed that she doesn't see the First Nation's complete acceptance and complicity with our yearly extravaganza by providing us with the most powerful, highest flying and noisiest fireworks known on the Pacific Coast, many of them illegal here. In all my discussions about curbing fireworks on the Peninsula, it is fully recognized that fireworks coming from tribal sales are a huge problem. We talk about limiting days of sales as a way to cut down on the carnage, then admit it is a big hill to climb because of tribal fireworks tents.
Unfortunately, Sesso says she will not longer buy this newspaper, because I would beseech her to go to the tribe and lobby to end the fireworks sales and once-a-year influx of dollars, and honor their true beliefs and way of life. Help those of us who live here and do not see our July 4th celebration as “normal and acceptable.” As a spiritual person, I have always believed in “walk the talk.” I think she would have to agree that in this case, that is not being done. It's not just a local responsibility, the First Peoples cannot be excepted. And that is the point.
BOB DUKE
Ocean Park
