After reading the Capitol insurrection article and Cate Gable's column alluding to Trump’s responsibility, I feel compelled to respond.
To quote a popular talk show host, “no matter how flat you make a pancake, there are still two sides.” Trump encouraged supporters to march in a protest but warned against any violence. A peaceful protest march is legal and was done often by Martin Luther King Jr. Those who chose to invade the U.S. Capitol and riot did so by their own decision, not an order from anyone. To make the column honest, both Democrats and Republicans were arrested. Trump asked for everyone who took part in the riot to be prosecuted.
For every action there is a reaction. Has everyone forgotten the riots in Portland, Seattle and other American cities? The business burned, people killed? This terrible violence was not only condoned but encouraged to stay on for a “summer of love.” These riots did nothing but start the division of our country.
Concerning the election, all the Republicans wanted was for things to be explained and audited to be sure it honestly reflected what the American voters wanted. I still can’t understand why the Democrats would not want the same thing.
Now, instead of the House and the Senate all attending the inaugural ceremony of the president, they want to hold a court hearing to impeach the outgoing president who did nothing wrong. The bottom line is to quit trying to find a scapegoat to blame and come together for the good of our country.
CAROL REED
Long Beach
