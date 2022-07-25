My letter is in response to Dennis and Marion Oman and the cost of the Trump family. Amazing how he is still living in your head after a year and a half.
I am so glad someone is interested in government spending and where our tax dollars go. Of course, you have not mentioned the inordinate amount of exotic trips Michelle Obama and family (and friends) took on the taxpayers' dime.
While Trump donated his salary and took a personal loss of over a billion dollars because he wasn't handling his own business, Biden and the group managed to achieve the following: Inflation is at a 40-year high! He has just given $54 billion to a country that is the epitome of corruption, where he and his family raked in millions of dollars. He took 1 billion barrels of our oil reserves and handed it over to the Chinese that Hunter has ties to. He had to travel to Saudi Arabia to beg for oil for our use while shutting down our own production and he left $7 billion worth of weapons in Afghanistan. His son is currently under investigation for his ties to China and Ukraine and the money he made while the IRS is wondering where is their share.
In the past 126 days, Biden took 42 personal trips, 73 into Delaware, 16 trips to his beach house, and 37 days at Camp David. Is he earning his salary? Not in my book.
During the same time period, Trump spent 61 days at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump was the best thing I have seen in my lifetime. We had grocery stores full, gasoline was cheap, and our borders were under control. Now we have a senile old man who doesn't know what day it is, a total embarrassment for our country. May the November elections bring the desired results, and a new chapter in our lives. God bless Trump, and God bless America.
