Donald Trump joins the list of presidents who failed to win re-election. Most choose to leave official public life, but there were notable exceptions.
The one we hear about most is Grover Cleveland who was elected in 1884, defeated in 1888, but won again in 1892. John Quincy Adams had a small enough ego (ahem!) that being elected to the House of Representatives was an excellent coda to politics. And then there is William Howard Taft who in 1912 finished in third place for the presidency but served as a Supreme Court Justice later on.
Today, four years remains an eternity in politics. I am by no means a fan of Mr. Trump, but rather than waiting for 2024 to throw his hat back in the metaphorical ring, he should run for Senate in 2022. The planets are aligned nicely for that because he is a voting resident of Florida and the person coming up for re-election next year is Mario Rubio. Sen. Rubio is such a Trump loyalist he would gleefully step aside for his mentor — not to mention that if President Trump's name was on the primary ballot, the 45th president would win. Florida is no swing state; if Mr. Trump ran in the primary he would win the general election and be sworn in as junior senator less than two years from today.
And, of course, considering "Senator Trump" is the leader of the GOP, he would become the first rookie senator to get elected minority (at least!) leader.
BILL O'MEARA
Seattle
