Tsunami capsules would cost (about $5,000 per person). Consider the proposed Long Beach tsunami tower cost analysis in the Chinook Observer article and compare with capsules that would cost $3.8 million total for the 760 people in the one mile radius, while the LB Tower is expected that 349 to 454 (of those 760) would survive and cost about $8 million on the low end and $13.5 million on the high end. So on the high end, the tower option costs $29,735 per survivor (if 454), and $38,682 (if 349). Now consider the Long Beach tower proposal benefit/cost analysis. The capsule solution comes out 5.9 times better than their tower! (And that is using the higher number of 454 for tower saved people, the ratio would be even bigger if you used the lower 349 saved.)
The article says, "the benefits of the project comes out to $65.1 million saved, about 4.8 times higher than the cost of the project and well above the 1.0 threshold to be eligible for FEMA funding…." So that would average to $143,393 savings per person. Therefore, placing capsules for everyone would have a benefit of $108.9 million as compared to the towers' $65.1 million. And the ratio? 28.6 times greater than the cost compared to the tower's 4.8 times. Of the about 760 people who live within one mile of the evacuation tower on 168th Lane, a benefit-cost analysis projects that anywhere from 349 to 454 people — depending on the severity of the earthquake — would survive because they were able to make it to the tower in time. Without the tower, the analysis projects 682 to 750 people living within that one-mile zone would be killed.
The www.survival-capsule.com is one such capsule solution, and there's more details available than shown on the website.
• Capsules can be distributed to where the need is, while towers are static and costly to maintain. Capsules can be redistributed as needed (particularly if government owned and then leased them to users).
• Capsules can protect the most vulnerable; towers are first-come and put people in aggressive survival mode;
• Capsules last over 100 years; towers last 40-50 years.
• Capsules can be pre-stocked with days of food, medicine, and water; towers have to be centrally managed.
• Capsules can have location tethers to keep them in place, with stress breakaways to prevent being pushed under by debris.
• Capsules are fire proof and impact proof; towers are very vulnerable to heavy debris impact and destruction and to debris fires (see Japanese experience!);
I need to make a point about how tsunami tower proponents are purposely skewing government acceptance of their towers over other possible solutions. First off, none of the tower proposals (Ocosta, Shoalwater Bay, Long Beach, or Ocean Shores) had debris-flow studies done. Why is that? Likely to prevent the public and other officials from recognizing the significant threat that the tower faces from impact damage and debris fires (Japan experience: they had over 150 fires and three tsunami evac buildings had to be evacuated because of debris fires).
Secondly, in the case of the Long Beach Tsunami Berm project, the UW researchers purposely used the lowest coefficient of friction (0.025 equal to short grass) for the tsunami speed across the LB peninsula, despite the pathway taking it through a condo complex, a grove of trees, and five more separate buildings with the result that it got the berm project cancelled.
