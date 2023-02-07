Regarding your outstanding article, tinyurl.com/Tsunami-Tower-Study, you have an great chance to do some investigative reporting.

Tsunami capsules would cost (about $5,000 per person). Consider the proposed Long Beach tsunami tower cost analysis in the Chinook Observer article and compare with capsules that would cost $3.8 million total for the 760 people in the one mile radius, while the LB Tower is expected that 349 to 454 (of those 760) would survive and cost about $8 million on the low end and $13.5 million on the high end. So on the high end, the tower option costs $29,735 per survivor (if 454), and $38,682 (if 349). Now consider the Long Beach tower proposal benefit/cost analysis. The capsule solution comes out 5.9 times better than their tower! (And that is using the higher number of 454 for tower saved people, the ratio would be even bigger if you used the lower 349 saved.)

