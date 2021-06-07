After reading Jeff Clemens’ article “Tribe leads way to tsunami survival” in your May 26, 2021, Chinook Observer, I realized that you included all the information needed to rename the article — “Tribe leads the way in unnecessary Government spending.”
The scientific consensus is that — if an earthquake does occur off of the Washington/Oregon coast and it is big enough to cause a tsunami — the tsunami will hit the coast 15 to 20 minutes after the quake occurs.
So, the real question is, “How many people can make it to a $3.2 million tower in 15 minutes? (I don’t know about you, but with my knees, I could be at the bottom of the stairs and couldn’t be sure that I get to the top on time.)
Is there going to be parking for 150 cars (assuming two people per car) at the base of the tower?
Will there ever be a tsunami and when? There is also no way to predict the size of the tsunami without knowing the size of the quake. (We’ve already had 5.9 level quakes in the fault and there have been no tsunamis.) Remember, we have no absolute proof that any tsunami will occur in our area within the next millennium.
OK, so if you’re not ready to accept fate and just “kiss your xxx goodbye” when you hear the sirens, how about this alternative? Ever hear of a Survival Capsule? It’s a personal security pod designed to protect you during tsunami events, storm surges, hurricane, or typhoons. They come in two sizes and cost between $13,500 (for two people) and $17,500 (for four). It’s kept on your property and can be accessed in five minutes.
Do the math. The tribe could have bought a pod for every tribal household living in a tsunami area (providing survival security to all members) and still spend less than the cost of “The Tower” that will only be within reach by a select few. But, I’m sure that the select few will be “the right people.”
JOSEPH MRAZ
Long Beach
