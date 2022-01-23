Growing up in Chinook's frogtown region in the 60s, I was literally walking over the devastating consequences of a major tsunami without even knowing it.
Those logs buried three to five feet down in our sandy soil were a mystery whose solution was figured out about three decades ago when that massive tree fall was linked to a massive earthquake quake in Japan 300 plus years ago.
But what I see today is exploiting the potential threat of such a catastrophe to bulldoze through a school bond issue that is filled with things like a new stadium with astro-turf, a culinary arts program, a new fieldhouse or gym, while turning the microscopic Kaino gym into a school.
As for saving all of those students from that massive flood, remember that they are in class like six hours a day and 180 days a year, which leaves them unprotected from tsunamis that don't come while school is in session, or seven-eighths of the time. Not very comforting.
Seriously guys, is this about saving kids from a horrible death or is it really about packaging a school super-consolidation project in a way that will scare the residents of the peninsula into giving up their community schools?
Maybe the district will let the three decades old Long Beach and Ocean Park buildings be turned into charter schools. I am sure the Navy would donate some old landing craft to park on their front lawns for when the tsunami hits.
