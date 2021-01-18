My husband and I are really disappointed that nothing is being done to “ brighten” the Chinook tunnel.
We had a very bad experience when a woman in a large car must have hit some oil or such inside the tunnel and began to spin around in her car. All of us following her had to slam on our brakes to avoid a five-car accident. Another time, a truck going the opposite direction splashed our windshield with standing water to the point we could not see a thing.
At the very least, the Washington State Department of Transportation could replace those dim lights with brighter ones.
It's an accident just waiting to happen.
ROSE McCABE
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.