Knowing, understanding, and following standard procedures is important for all elected and appointed officials, as well as in most (if not all) jobs in both the public and private sectors. Understanding and working to change the procedures, if necessary, is also a good practice. But this takes time, for consideration, fact finding, collaboration; and following or establishing formal procedures to accomplish the needed changes.

In the meantime, we must remember that our system of government rests on layers of checks and balances that were created to maintain democracy and prevent too much power being invested in any one public office or person. Many of the standard procedures that must be followed by elected and appointed officials exist to protect the public, to protect democracy, and prevent the potentially dangerous concentration of power that cannot be checked or balanced.

