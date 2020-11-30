Robert Brake’s unhinged tirade against President Trump left me speechless. Regardless of what side of the political spectrum your readers are on, his rant does absolutely nothing to heal the serious political divide present in our country today. The election is over! The people have spoken. In these pandemic-charged times we need to move on as a country. His super-charged rhetoric in a very public forum works against this critical goal.
He must have reached deeply into his “Catalog of 940 Trump Corruptions.” He charges racism, anti-Semitism, money-laundering, tax evasion, destroyer of democracy, fealty to Vladimir Putin and worse, much worse (apparently 934 more!)
Obviously to him Donald Trump is likely a cross between the Marquis de Sade and the Antichrist!
I feel Mr. Brake is somewhat confused about just who should be in a psych ward in two months!
KATHY AASE
Long Beach
