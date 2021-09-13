As I was channel surfing this Sept. 11, I landed on CBS just in time to hear Kamala Harris, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, proclaim "diversity is our strength."
Am I the only one who is sick and tired of hearing this nonsensical phrase repeated ad nauseum? One could make the argument that it was "diversity" of religion that slaughtered 2,996 innocents. And, while we are talking about "diversity," let us not forget that the dead were certainly "diversified." This indiscriminate slaughter wiped out people of all skin hues, religions, backgrounds, languages, lifestyles, etc. Indeed, the only thing the victims seemed to have had in common was the fact that virtually all of them were employed.
It was unity, not "diversity," that saved either the occupants of the White House or the U.S. Capitol Building on that horrible day. Desperate to divide us, the Left has been shoving "race" down our throats for decades like it is the end all and be all of a human being. Do you think the 40 heroes on Flight 93 stopped to ponder each others' race as they discussed their plan to storm the cockpit? Were the men who took the lead chosen based upon skin color or muscle? They knew the Jihadists had turned the Newark-to-Los Angeles flight south-eastward toward D.C. They knew they were going to die. They wanted to save human beings on the ground. They did not pause to determine the race of those they would be saving.
